Bollywood: 'Hera Pheri' fans react as Kartik Aaryan roped in for latest franchise

Akshay Kumar has reportedly stepped away from the films due to lack of clarity in the script

By ANI Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 10:53 AM

After the announcement of Kartik Aaryan to be the new face of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri', fans of the blockbuster film expressed their disappointment.

On Friday, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the main face of 'Hera Pheri', took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast.

A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

After the news, hardcore fans of 'Raju' (Akshay Kumar) in 'Hera Pheri' flooded Twitter with their comments.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Hera Pheri' was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Earlier Abhishek was also roped in to play one of the main characters in 'Hera Pheri 3'. However, he quit the project. Official confirmation from Kartik Aaryan and 'Hera Pheri 3' makers is awaited.

Not only 'Aashiqui 3' but he will also feature in the third part of the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri'.

Kartik will also be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

He will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in 'Freddy'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is said to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got a decent response at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in Anand L Rai's next 'Gorkha'.

