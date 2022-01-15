Bollywood: Govinda gets trolled for new songs 'Hello' and 'Mere Naal', disables comments

Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 9:29 AM

Stung by criticism on social media, Bollywood star Govinda has disabled comments on two of his videos: 'Mere Naal', his new single, and 'Hello', his new music video, which were being shown on YouTube.

Earlier this week, on the occasion of Lohri, the festival marking the passing of the winter solstice, Govinda had shared the Mere Naal audio on YouTube. “Hi guys, I am presenting my new track, ‘MERE NAAL’,” he said. “I hope you all will love it and dance on it this Lohri!”

Similarly, he had posted his new single, ‘Hello’ on YouTube. But many of the followers were disappointed with the 58-year-old actor’s performance. “Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022, not 90s,” said one on Instagram.

After his apparent failure in reviving his acting career, Govinda took to singing and has been sharing numbers on Govinda Royalles on YouTube.

Incidentally, his estranged nephew, Krushna Abhishek, an actor, comedian and television presenter, backed Govinda. “For me, he will always be Hero No 1,” Krushna told the media, referring to the actor’s hugely popular 1997 film. Recently, Krushna had refused to be part of an episode on the Kapil Sharma show, which featured Govinda and Sunita, his wife, as guests.