Bollywood: Director Ayan Mukerji celebrates 1 year of 'Brahmastra', shares sneak peek into the sequel

Released on September 7, the initial reviews of the movie suggested that it was already a blockbuster as fans went into a frenzy
On the first anniversary of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, a film that breathed new life into Bollywood after a financially challenging year, director Ayan Mukerji shared a significant update about Brahmastra 2 on social media.
To commemorate Brahmastra's one-year milestone, Ayan provided a sneak peek into the early concept work of the film and shared the following message.
"BRAHMÄ€STRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration (sic)."
"Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit! (sic)."
Earlier this year, the director made another special update for the film, where he officially announced Brahmastra 2 and 3.His note read, "Hi :) The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three."
"And I have decided that we are going to make the two films Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today! ik I also have another piece of news to share The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is More on that when the time is right :)," he further mentioned.
