Bollywood: 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit was once told to 'look after the house', not dance

The actor opens up about people's expectations of her after her marriage

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 4:51 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 5:07 PM

“Listen to everyone, but do as you please,” was her response when asked in a recent interview how she would continue dancing on screen after marriage. Popular Indian actor Madhuri Dixit, who is famous for her dancing skills on screen, aka Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, explained that she was not bothered by other people’s expectations.

The actor, who plays a housewife in the OTT film Maja Ma (released on Oct. 6), was also asked how life and perceptions about her had changed after starting a family.

"People have different beliefs. And there are many who say ‘Now you are a mum, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.’ But I feel, we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway," she said in a report as quoted by Indian Express.

To drive her point home, Dixit even borrowed lines from the song 'Kuch Toh Log Kehenge’ from the 1972 hit film ‘Amar Prem’, asserting that she was not bound by traditions and that she had the full support of her husband, and elders at home to do what she wanted.

In 1999, when Dixit was at the peak of her career, she gave it all up to join her husband Dr Shriram Nene in America and start a family. She returned to India only in 2021 with her husband and two sons. “There were a lot of reasons why we moved back - it was for my family, for my mum and dad. They were getting old,” she said.

Talking about becoming a homemaker she said, “People take housewives for granted, that she will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself,” she told an Indian daily.

On the acting front, the actor has a busy schedule, she is a judge in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' and also other projects.