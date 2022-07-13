Bollywood: Check out Vijay Deverakonda's reaction to Sara Ali Khan's wish to date him

Marvel fans started the trend “#ReleaseTheWaititiCut” on social media after the film's release
Seems like something is brewing between Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan.
Sara will be seen marking her presence in a new episode of Koffee With Karan. with Janhvi Kapoor. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, the makers unveiled a promo in which Karan Johar asks “Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today.” At first, she denies it but later blurts out, “Vijay Deverakonda”.
Soon after the promo was released, Vijay took note of it and reacted to Sara’s wish to date him.
Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “I love how you say “Deverakonda” Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoticon)” and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his boxing drama Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday. The pan-India film Liger will hit the screens on the August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
On the other hand, Sara has producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.
Marvel fans started the trend “#ReleaseTheWaititiCut” on social media after the film's release
Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died on Friday
The Hollywood star penned an adorable note for Alia Bhatt after she completed her portion of the shoot for the Netflix film
$95 million lawsuit was filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice who said he was tricked into a television appearance
No cause of death or location were provided in statement by family
Celebrate Eid with your loved ones at the world's most beautiful building
The film is currently playing in UAE cinemas
“My life is ‘pheeka’ without him," Banu said on Dilip Kumar’s first death anniversary