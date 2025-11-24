Dharmendra dies: Celebrities offer tribute to their beloved icon

Bollywood icon Dharmendra, widely considered among India's greatest actors and the star of iconic Hindi films of the 1970s and 80s, such as Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mera Naam Joker, Anupama and Yaadon Ki Baraat, among many others, died on November 24. He was 89.

Bollywood film producer and director Karan Johar, who directed Dharmendra in the 2023 romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, confirmed news of his demise on social media.

"It's the end of an era, a massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence," Johar wrote. "It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message of condolence at Dharmendra's passing.

"The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played," Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photos

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a couple of images of the veteran actor with her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, on her Instagram stories, captioning them: "Forever in power."

Manish Malhotra looks back at association with the icon

Manish Malhotra, the ace fashion designer and Indian filmmaker shared a photo of him with the late actor on the sets of the Karan Johar movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

"...loved all his 70 s films that I grew up watching .. his performances.. his comic timing .. his songs .. his clothes .. his style and him being the most Handsome Macho hero .. Kept meeting him on the sets of the film he was so warm and loving … huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go..."

'You were a true original': Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty, too, penned an emotional tribute. Sharing a photo of her with Dharmendra, she wrote: "I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours. Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning but your humility, simplicity and kindness were so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts. Rest in peace you special soul.

Dharam-ji, you will be missed."

Sanjay Dutt: 'Some people live in your heart'

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote: "Some people don’t just work in your life… they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family…"

You were the hero every boy wanted to be: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of him with Dharmendra and wrote: "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."