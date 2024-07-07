Bollywood celebrates Ranveer Singh's birthday with heartfelt wishes

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older on Saturday, prompting an outpouring of wishes from his peers in the industry.

Known for his eclectic style and strong on-screen presence, Singh received warm greetings from fellow actors and friends across social media platforms.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a snapshot with Singh, captioning it, "Happy birthday man @ranveersingh."

Sidharth Malhotra joined in, posting a picture of Singh with the message, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Wishing you an incredible year ahead! Big love and hug."

Sonu Sood, also extended his wishes with a picture, writing, "Many happy returns of the day mere bhai @ranveersingh."

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the 83 actor writing, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh, No one like you."

Other actors including Rakulpreet, Akshay Kumar, and many others flooded social media timelines with their greetings.

Singh has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen.