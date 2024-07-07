E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Bollywood celebrates Ranveer Singh's birthday with heartfelt wishes

Singh has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM

Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 11:30 AM

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned a year older on Saturday, prompting an outpouring of wishes from his peers in the industry.

Known for his eclectic style and strong on-screen presence, Singh received warm greetings from fellow actors and friends across social media platforms.


Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a snapshot with Singh, captioning it, "Happy birthday man @ranveersingh."

Sidharth Malhotra joined in, posting a picture of Singh with the message, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Wishing you an incredible year ahead! Big love and hug."


Sonu Sood, also extended his wishes with a picture, writing, "Many happy returns of the day mere bhai @ranveersingh."

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the 83 actor writing, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh, No one like you."

Other actors including Rakulpreet, Akshay Kumar, and many others flooded social media timelines with their greetings.

Singh has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen.

From his breakthrough role in Band Baaja Baaraat to his recent appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Singh has consistently delivered hits, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Known for his flamboyance and eccentric persona, he never fails to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

In the coming months, Singh will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment