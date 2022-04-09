Bollywood: Cash, jewellery worth Rs24 million stolen from Sonam Kapoor's home

No arrest have been made in the case so far

By ANI Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 6:54 PM

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband, Anand Ahuja, have reported a theft of Rs24 million from their home in New Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by the star's in-law Harish Ahuja on February 23, 2022.

“Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi, where Anand’s parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla Ahuja live. The theft incident in Sonam’s in-laws’ house took place in February,” said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

“They complained that some cash and jewellery worth Rs24 million was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately, an FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. An investigation has been started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway,” the officer added.

Police further said that the case has been transferred to special staff New Delhi district and they are investigating the matter.

No arrest has been made in the case so far.