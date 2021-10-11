>
Bollywood: Byju's pulls all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 11, 2021
Aryan Khan with mum Gauri and dad Shah Rukh. – Twitter

The firm was receiving flak on social media after the actor's son was arrested in a drugs case.

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drug case has affected the actor's brand endorsements.

Byju’s, one of India’s largest education-tech company, and the creator of the most popular learning app in the country, has reportedly pulled all of its advertisements featuring the actor.

The decision was taken after the company faced severe backlash on social media. Shah Rukh Khan has been the brand ambassador for Byju since 2017.

The actor has been endorsing the product since 2017. Khan is also the brand ambassador for several other leading firms in the country.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan in an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship on October 2 night.

Eight persons, including Aryan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on October 4, which remanded them to NCB custody.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan, and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The actor’s son was taken to a quarantine cell in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail along with others




 
 
 
