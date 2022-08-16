Bollywood: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy, share pictures

The two met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film 'Alone'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover (Instagram Photo)

By CT Desk Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 12:18 PM

Two weeks after initial reports of Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child, the official announcement has arrived.

Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child together, the former announced on social media platforms along with pictures showing off her baby bump.

“A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” Bipasha wrote.

“Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby Durga Durga.”

In the pictures, Bipasha and Karan twin in white shirts as the actress shows her baby bump. Karan is also seen kissing his wife's baby bump in the second picture.

The two met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's 2015 horror film 'Alone' and got married in April 2016.

On the workfront, Bipasha made an appearance in 'Dangerous', a crime-thriller miniseries. Karan, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series 'Qubool Hai 2.0'.