Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora respond to break up rumours

The rumours doing the rounds had it that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had parted last week. They had celebrated Christmas together, but not the New Year. The Bollywood couple, however, have strongly denied any rifts. They have been together for four years.
“Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️,” said Arjun on Instagram. He posted a photograph of the two together. Malaika responded with a heart emoji. Other Bollywood stars also responded. Bhumi Pednekar, who will be seen along with Arjun in Lady Killer, had heart and hugs emojis, while Tara Sutaria said: “YES! You guys.”
Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora said: “You tell them Joon.”
Arjun tested positive for Covid-19 after Christmas and decided to stay away from Malaika for the New year. “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must 🙄) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!,” Arjun said on New Year. His note was posted along with a picture of himself and Malaika pouting. He also had a picture of Malaika: “I miss you,” he wrote. Responded Malaika: “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year.”
