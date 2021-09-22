Bollywood: Are Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot?

Are they, or are they not in a relationship? Will they wed soon? Those are the big Qs dogging the minds of star interviewers on television. And the two actors who keep having to answer the queries – which have become quotidian now – love to laugh and evade. We are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the two stars who featured in Shershaah, which was released last month.

Asked by an interviewer about when he would wed, Sidharth replied: “I don’t know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don’t know, it’s to who, is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know… Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything.”

When asked in the Kapil Sharma show about a scene in Shershaah, where the two actors had to kiss, Sidharth said that 90 per cent of what was shown in the film had actually happened. Kapil said he was asking about the remaining 10 per cent, to which Sidharth responded in laughter: “We did it with great difficulty, we were forced.”

In an interaction on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth was again asked about his relationship with Kiara. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he responded.

The two stars have been chased by the paparazzi and were earlier seen together at a party in the Maldives.