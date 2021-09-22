>
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood: Are Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot?

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on September 22, 2021
Instagram

The duo were earlier seen together at a party in Maldives

Are they, or are they not in a relationship? Will they wed soon? Those are the big Qs dogging the minds of star interviewers on television. And the two actors who keep having to answer the queries – which have become quotidian now – love to laugh and evade. We are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the two stars who featured in Shershaah, which was released last month.

Asked by an interviewer about when he would wed, Sidharth replied: “I don’t know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don’t know, it’s to who, is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know… Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything.”

When asked in the Kapil Sharma show about a scene in Shershaah, where the two actors had to kiss, Sidharth said that 90 per cent of what was shown in the film had actually happened. Kapil said he was asking about the remaining 10 per cent, to which Sidharth responded in laughter: “We did it with great difficulty, we were forced.”

In an interaction on Koffee With Karan, Sidharth was again asked about his relationship with Kiara. “The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read,” he responded.

The two stars have been chased by the paparazzi and were earlier seen together at a party in the Maldives.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Food (videos)

Where to watch the IPL in UAE with food deals

98 votes | 19 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Videos

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline

31 votes | 20 September 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Who can get free flu...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Video: Inside Dubai's new Hindu temple in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Sports

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's...
khaleejtimes

Arts and Culture

These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes

12 votes | 16 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid in UAE: Masks not mandatory in some public places

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Entertainment

Bollywood: Are Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra tying the knot?

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India reports its lowest active Covid cases in 186 days

1 votes | 22 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Life and Living

Dubai Diaries: My 15 minutes of fame

1 votes | 22 September 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 