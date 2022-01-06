Bollywood: Anushka Sharma shares new cricket film 'Chakda Xpress' teaser

'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.

Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022

Anushka Sharma is portraying Jhulan Goswami, one of the top women’s cricket players, in 'Chakda Xpress'. Netflix released a teaser of the movie on Thursday.

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice,” said Anushka. “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

India, as a cricketing nation, has to give women cricketers their due, she said. “Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit,” added Anushka, who is married to Virat Kohli, the skipper of the Indian team.’

According Anushka, there was very little to propel Indian women to take up cricket as a profession. “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud,” pointed out the actress. “She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then.”

Said Jhulan on Twitter: “Today, you see us. Tomorrow, you’ll remember our names. Join us, as we cheer for Team India and bring to you this story. Chakda Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field.”

The film is directed by Prosit Roy and Clean Slate Filmz, Anushka’s film production and distribution company, is producing it.