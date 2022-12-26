Bollywood: Anushka Sharma concludes shooting for 'Chakda 'Xpress'

The actor celebrated Christmas Eve by posing for a sweet snap with her husband Bader Shammas
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday announced that she has completed filming for her upcoming feature Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.
The film, directed by Prosit Roy, traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India.
The 34-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram and posted several pictures from the sets.
"It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix" Sharma wrote in the caption.
Sharma started shooting for the film in June this year. She has previously worked with Roy on her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari.
Chakda 'Xpress, which will premiere on Netflix, is produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma via the banner Clean Slate Filmz.
Sharma's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie Zero.
The actor celebrated Christmas Eve by posing for a sweet snap with her husband Bader Shammas
The 35-year-old actor and rapper was charged with aggravated menacing
The deal for the performance is reportedly 'worth more than £20 million'
He was found guilty of three felony counts and is facing over 20 years in prison and a potential deportation to Canada
Forget the men: A banner crop of leading ladies, including Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett, rule the Oscars’ deepest and most dynamic race
From 'Fred Claus' to 'Santa Slay,' there are many movies to stream
Stars from this season’s releases talk about the films that have become seasonal traditions
The death of the 'Sri Ranga Neethulu' actor — who was also a producer, director and politician — was condoled by a number of Tollywood figures