Bollywood: Ananya Panday wants to work with 'Padmaavat' director

The Bollywood actor said she loves Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films

By ANI Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 9:45 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 9:46 AM

Actor Ananya Panday will soon grace the theatres near you in her upcoming Pan-India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

While speaking to ANI, Ananya expressed that she is nervous and excited about 'Liger' and that she hopes the film does well at the box office. Vijay Deverakonda echoed similar sentiments, adding that the film is a labour of love and hard work and he hopes that the audience loves watching it as much as they loved making it.

When asked about which film director she would love to work with, Ananya's face beamed with excitement as she named Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress said that she "would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir...he's amazing. I love his films."

About her co-star, Ananya expressed her desire to work with Ranveer Singh. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer have collaborated thrice on 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat', with all three turning out to be blockbusters.

Vijay, on the other hand, said he is "open to all directors and actors, would love to make good cinema."

Talking about 'Liger', the film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. After multiple delays due to Covid-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.