Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan's former bodyguard suspended for 'gross violations' of service rules

A head constable of the Mumbai police, who had been assigned as one of the four security guards of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan (since 2015), was suspended on Tuesday (February 15, 2022) for “gross violations” of service rules.
The Mumbai police commissioner has also set up an inquiry committee to probe into the activities of Jitendra Shinde, the constable, who had started a security agency in his wife’s name.
“The agency that was providing security to Bachchan’s family was started by Shinde under his wife’s name,” a news report on Wednesday cited a police officer.
“And we have found several transactions that show that the money (fees) for the services his wife’s agency provided was sent to Shinde’s account instead of that of his wife.”
Shinde had also travelled abroad at least four times without informing the department or getting approval from his superiors, the report said.
He worked with the actor till August 2021, when he was transferred to another police station in the city after reports surfaced of his allegedly earning about Rs15 million a year.
The superstar is given X-category security, which sees two police constables with him during daytime and two at night.
