Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said he has tested negative for Covid-19 and has returned to work.
The 79-year-old actor, who had tested positive on August 24, shared the news in a post on his official blog.
"Back at work...your prayers, gratitude... negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over... mandatory is 7 days," Bachchan wrote.
The veteran star also thanked his fans, whom he addresses as extended family, for their well wishes.
"My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family so full of care... have only my folded hands for you," he added.
Bachchan had previously contracted Covid-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,' Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye,' 'Uunchai' and 'Project K.'
She starred in 'Triangle of Sadness' which won the top prize at Cannes this year.
Yoo was best known for her role in popular 2019 series 'Joeson Survival Period'
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is a story about friendship, courage, and hope
A video of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill having dinner has gone viral
The first ever scholarship was announced in 2019
The English singer had a funny response to the incident
The Academy has banned Smith from its membership for 10 years