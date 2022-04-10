Bollywood: Alia Bhatt unveils 'Brahmastra' poster

Something goes horribly wrong when two women try to live it up over a weekend getaway — leading to murder, openings of cans of worms, and harrowing twists
Ahead of her rumoured wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, treated fans by unveiling a love-filled poster with her beau from their upcoming film Brahmastra.
The poster features Ranbir and Alia sharing an intimate moment. In the image, a bruised Ranbir can be seen holding Alia in his arms as both of them stand with their eyes closed and heads touching each other.
“Love and light,” she captioned the post.
Director Ayan Mukerji, too, shared the poster.
“Part One: Shiva... is what this first chapter of Brahmastra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be...Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmastra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it...There is some extra love in the air these days,” he wrote alongside the poster.
He added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit...) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra!”
Brahmastra will release on September 9 this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
Interestingly, it was on the sets of Brahmastra that Ranbir and Alia actually fell in love. The two are expected to tie the knot on April 14, in Bandra, Mumbai. There will be mehendi and haldi functions as well, prior to the ceremony.
