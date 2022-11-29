Bollywood: Alia Bhatt spotted in public for the first time after welcoming daughter

The actress was visiting her mother Soni Razdan on Monday night

By CT Desk Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 9:36 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 9:41 AM

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Monday night marked her first public appearance after welcoming daughter Raha. The Brahmastra star was seen visiting her mother Soni Razdan and was clicked by the paparazzi.

The mother-daughter duo posed for pictures before Alia entered the house. She sported a casual look in blue baggy jeans and a black tee with a bun and hoops to complete the look.

Alia was not accompanied by her daughter Raha or husband actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia and Ranbir, who were blessed with the joy of parenthood on November 6, revealed the name of their baby last week. Alia also disclosed that the name was chosen by Raha's grandmother Neetu Kapoor.

The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Ranbir holding the newborn with the focus completely on a tiny-sized Barcelona jersey (football club) framed on the wall with "Raha" printed on the back.

Alia shared the meaning of the name and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!"

"Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," added Alia.

On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

