Bollywood: Akshay, Tiger to team up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan spin off

A 30-episode Egyptian series that bursts at the seams with emotional roller coasters and hyper drama — but comes up trumps (and how!), putting in place a ride that’s (totally) worth bingeing on
Entertainment2 days ago
Two of Bollywood’s top actors, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are likely to be seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s new film, which will be based on the hugely popular 1998 hit film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Raveena Tandon featured in the original movie, which was a big hit.
According to media reports, shooting for the new version of the film, to be produced by Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, will begin in 2022 and it is likely to be released in 2023.
Both Akshay and Tiger are already working on projects for the two. Akshay is busy with Baghnani’s Mission Cinderella, while Tiger will be seen in the action-thriller, Ganapath, produced by Pooja Entertainment.
Akshay has nearly a dozen projects on hand at present. They include Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu, Selfie, OMG – Oh My God 2, and Gorkha, besides the web series The End. Two of his major hits were released recently, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re.
Early on Thursday morning, Akshay tweeted and Instagramed: #AtrangiRe is now yours to embrace. We hope you show it the same love that we made it with 🧡 Go stream it now only on @disneyplushotstar.”
And Tiger is involved with Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Baaghi 4.
A 30-episode Egyptian series that bursts at the seams with emotional roller coasters and hyper drama — but comes up trumps (and how!), putting in place a ride that’s (totally) worth bingeing on
Entertainment2 days ago
Over the four days, 732,000 people flocked to the event
Entertainment3 days ago
The case is linked to the 2016 global tax leaks, officials said on Monday
Entertainment3 days ago
The 2015 comedy drama was directed by Kabir Khan
Entertainment3 days ago
Court documents allege Noah's injuries are permanent, severe, and grievous
Entertainment4 days ago
India's Enforcement Directorate is probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, implicating many big players in the film industry
Entertainment5 days ago
“I never could have imagined in a million years that I would be Miss America."
Entertainment5 days ago
"Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do life without you."
Entertainment5 days ago