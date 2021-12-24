Bollywood: Akshay, Tiger to team up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan spin off

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film to start shooing in 2022

Two of Bollywood’s top actors, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, are likely to be seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s new film, which will be based on the hugely popular 1998 hit film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Raveena Tandon featured in the original movie, which was a big hit.

According to media reports, shooting for the new version of the film, to be produced by Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, will begin in 2022 and it is likely to be released in 2023.

Both Akshay and Tiger are already working on projects for the two. Akshay is busy with Baghnani’s Mission Cinderella, while Tiger will be seen in the action-thriller, Ganapath, produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Akshay has nearly a dozen projects on hand at present. They include Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu, Selfie, OMG – Oh My God 2, and Gorkha, besides the web series The End. Two of his major hits were released recently, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re.

Early on Thursday morning, Akshay tweeted and Instagramed: #AtrangiRe is now yours to embrace. We hope you show it the same love that we made it with 🧡 Go stream it now only on @disneyplushotstar.”

And Tiger is involved with Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Baaghi 4.