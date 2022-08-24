Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh turn up the romance in first 'Cuttputli' song

'Saathiya' is a romantic track featuring Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh

Makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'Cuttputli' have now unveiled the first song of the film 'Saathiya'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Akshay Kumar dropped a short glimpse of the song which he captioned, "This one is for all the 'Saathiyas' in love Get ready to be hooked to this tune #Saathiya out now on @zeemusiccompany."

Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D'souza the song is a peppy romantic track, featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh.

In the video, the 'Khiladi' actor could be seen grooving with Rakul.

Talking about the song, Akshay said, "We had a massive set built in London for this one, from cars to aeroplanes to even hot air balloon, we had it all. Rakul and I really enjoyed shooting this peppy romantic number. Tanishk has done an impressive job with the music of 'Saathiya.' It's the tune that you will listen to while driving and even groove at a party, it will grow on you and before you know you're humming it. It's one of my favourites from the album."

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Cuttputli' is a crime thriller film which is all set to stream from September 2, 2022.

The film marks another collaboration between Akshay and director Ranjit Tewari and Pooja Entertainment after their thriller film 'Bell Bottom,' which released in August 2021.

The film's plot follows a small town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

During his investigations, the murderer's presence rings closer to home as his life, family, and love face the killer's ire in a twisted turn of fate.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be also seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that he also has 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Rakul, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Thank God' alongside Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, releasing on the occasion of Diwali 2022.