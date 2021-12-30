Bollywood: Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt to star in SS Rajamouli's RRR

The Canadian filmmaker was nominated for an Oscar for the 2013 movie
Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which is to be released in theatres on January 7.
While there is uncertainty in Bollywood and other regional film hubs in the south about the likely postponement of the release of new films following the surge in Omicron cases in India in recent days, Rajamouli asserted that his film will be released in the first week of the new year.
RRR stars the two top south Indian actors, Jr NTR (the grandson of actor-turned-politician and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, the late NT Rama Rao) and Ram Charan.
In an interview with a newspaper, Rajamouli said both Alia’s and Ajay’s roles were very important for the film. “If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul,” he pointed out. “And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt.”
Rajamouli revealed that he makes films on a large scale to tell the story to a larger audience covering different states and more languages. “
As a filmmaker, I am greedy, I want more audiences to listen to my story,” he said. “I don’t know how it impacts the industry, but it is definitely positive.”
The filmmaker has been telling NTR that he should explore films in other languages. “Even if it doesn’t get him more money, he will win hearts of more people,” pointed out Rajamouli. “Leave money aside, winning hearts is everything. Your richness is in how many people want to come to see your film, that is your currency.”
