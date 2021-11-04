Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra buys luxury apartment worth Rs140 million

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is a neighbour, as he owns two apartments in the building

Sanya Malhotra, the Bollywood actress, recently bought an apartment on the Juhu-Versova link road, which is home to scores of film and TV celebrities.

The luxury apartment is valued at over Rs140 million. Interestingly, superstar Hrithik Roshan is a neighbour, as he owns two apartments in the building.

The link road is now replacing Bandra’s Pali Hill in Mumbai as the residential hub for Bollywood and TV stars. The area is also in close proximity to many of the film studios and to the Film City in Goregaon.

“I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place,” Sanya was quoted as saying in an interview. “The sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to.”

Referring to Mumbai, Sanya said that ever since she relocated in 2018, it has become her home. “It’s safe, it calms me down and it fills me with a strange sense of independence.” And the city has given her everything, she said.

Her Bollywood career took off with a role as wrestler Babita Kumari in Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Later, she had roles in Pattakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph. She was also seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic on the Indian mathematician. While Vidya Balan played Shakuntala’s role, Sanya was her daughter in the film.

Sanya has a lead role in Karan Johar’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar, premiering on Netflix on Friday. She plays the role of a wife, whose husband (Abhimanyu Dassani) gets transferred to Bangalore from Madurai.