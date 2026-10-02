Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali accident

Indian actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been hospitalised after suffering a fracture in her spine during her work-cum-holdiay trip in Bali. According to a statement from the actress' team, she is currently under medical observation and will be undergoing spine surgery.

"Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation.

"Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," read the statement from Nushrratt's team.

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The team has requested "privacy" during her treatment and thanked fans and well-wishers for their concern and support.

"Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," read the statement.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa', which was directed by G. Ashok and produced by Luv Rangan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films.

Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her performances in films including 'Chhorii', 'Chhalaang', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and others.