Bollywood actress, husband unhurt in car accident; two others dead

One of the cars involved had Joshi and her husband, Vikas Oberoi

by Web Desk Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM

Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, who starred in Swades, was in a car with her husband when they met with an accident.

According to Indian media reports, a car collision took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour in Italy, which features a luxury car parade. The collision took place when several cars attempted to overtake a mini-truck, causing it to overturn.

Several luxury cars were involved in the mishap, which include a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. Joshi and her husband, Vikas Oberoi were in one of the cars that was part of the collision. The tragic accident killed an elderly Swiss couple in the Ferrari.

The Indian couple has spoken to media and said that they are safe.

