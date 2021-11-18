The former Miss India is celebrating her 54th birthday today
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta welcomed twins Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough to her family on Thursday. She opted for surrogacy.
“Hi everyone,” tweeted Preity. “I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”
She added: “We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia 😍🙏😍.”
Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and relocated to Los Angeles. Originally from Shimla, she got into Bollywood in the late 1990s, acting in films including Dil Se, Soldier and Kya Kehna. She also featured in key roles in widely acclaimed films including Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi…Mil Gaya, Veera-Zaara and Salaam Namaste.
