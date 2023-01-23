Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty weds cricketer KL Rahul; celebrities shower blessings

Dubai: Gauri Khan, Farhan Akhtar among A-listers who attended launch party at newest luxury hotel in the city
As rumours of Athiya Shetty's wedding to cricketer KL Rahul were confirmed by her father Suniel Shetty yesterday, actors Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol on Monday showered their blessings upon the couple.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Khalnayak' actor shared a picture of the couple which he captioned, "Many many congratulations ... [it is an] amazing feeling to see @athiyashetty tie the knot with @klrahul. Wishing the couple a wonderful journey for their life ahead."
Actor Esha Deol took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Congratulations @theathiyashetty & @klrahul. God bless you both with all the love & happiness. Anna, manna mam. & the family [...] lots of love & good wishes @SunielVShetty."
On Sunday, Shetty gave fans the first official confirmation of the wedding while interacting with the paparazzi stationed outside the farmhouse. He said, "Main kal leke aata hoon bachhon ko (I will bring the kids with me tomorrow.)" The actor then added, "Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you (For all the love you have shown us, thank you very much.)"
KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official in 2021, as the Indian cricketer wished his partner on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring the duo.
The lovebirds have been dating for a while now, with Athiya also being seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.
