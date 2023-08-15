Bollywood actor Sunny Deol opens up about the sequels of 'Gadar', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' and 'Apne'

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 3:50 PM

On August 14, Sunny Deol celebrated the triumph of his latest movie, Gadar 2, which has received praise from the viewers. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel continues the story of Tara Singh, who journeys to Pakistan for his son. Gadar 2 skillfully incorporates elements from its first installment, including the iconic 'hand pump' scene.

This period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar, also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The actor recently assured his fans of more such quality films during a press conference.

At the press conference celebrating Gadar 2's success, Sunny Deol pledged to continue delivering power-packed movies for his fans. He also discussed upcoming sequels to Yamla Pagla Deewana, Apne, and Gadar. “All three films have their own space. Yamla Pagla Deewana had all of us together. We made the audience laugh a lot. Many people want us to do the film again, but for that, it’s important to first have a story. I have the story of Apne 2 with me. Let’s see when we begin. It’s a beautiful story of family values, an extension of what we have shown in Apne. Bas abhi mujhe lagta hai koi actresses thi jo role karne se dar rahi thi, shayad ab karegi (Now I feel like there was some actress who was afraid of doing the role, maybe she will agree to do it now).”

After its release on August 11, Gadar 2's success has Sunny Deol elated. He has several upcoming projects, including Baap, where he shares the screen with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, Apne 2 features Sunny Deol alongside Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and his elder son, Karan Deol.

