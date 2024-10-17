Bollywood actor Shishir Sharma: 'How can influencers replace seasoned actors?'

Shishir Sharma is taking a small break in Dubai to visit his family between shooting for his upcoming film Ramayana, where he plays the role of sage Vashishta. The film has Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. “Working with Nitesh Tiwari in his third film is a dream come true and that too with costars such as Arun Govil, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi,” he says.

He looks forward to the release of his other films Pune Highway — with Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh,Manjari Fadnnis Sudeep Modak, Anuvab Pal — and Songs of Paradise, with Saba Azad, Sheeba Chhada, Soni Razdan, and Lilette Dubey. Then there is Sant Tukaram, with Subodh Bhave, and Parable, with young actors.

Sharma was recently on a podcast in Dubai titled The Majlis Show, where he spoke about several issues in the world of cinema including influencers who are now cast for their following rather than their talent. “I sometimes fail to understand how they could be better actors than the ones that we already have. How can they replace those actors who are trained in this craft? I certainly don’t agree with influencers being cast as actors without the knowledge of the craft.”

A Dubai regular for the past few years, he visits the emirate to meet his two daughters and four grandchildren, and to catch up with friends. The Raazi actor, who started with theatre at 19 and followed that up with stints across television, commercials, films and web series, has a vast repertoire of serious work.

The doyen of Indian theatre, Pt. Satyadev Dubey cast him in the play Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak in 1975. This play, incidentally, became the reason his dear friend Ratna Pathak Shah met her husband, Naseeruddin Shah. “Naseer Sahab had come from Film and Television Institute of India and took a workshop with us. That was the beginning of a very lovely longstanding relationship with both of them,” adds Sharma.

Making his TV debut with the well-known Swabhimaan on DD1 back in1994-95, he became a household name. The serial Shanti took his fame further. “That was the era where content was sacred, the writing was very good, the direction extremely competent, and the production of the show too. The sets were not overly done or garish, and there was subtlety in the performances, which was highly appreciated by the audiences,” he recalls.

Days on the set started at 9am and finished at 6pm. “I thoroughly enjoyed my stint as K D Saxena in Swabhimaan,” he adds.

Sharma has worked closely with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. “I had met him a couple of times in film city as both of us were doing a show for Zee. Either he would come over for lunch or we would go there. Then the film Chhichhore came and he met me with such warmth and affection. The smile on his face was child-like — I wanted to get to the scene as soon as possible and start working with him.” Sharma also shares a friendly relationship with Shraddha Kapoor, who played the female lead in the film.

We asked him what he thinks makes a good actor. “Actors from theatre make better actors since they are extremely disciplined, committed and totally focused on what they are supposed to do. They come with a huge basic grounding of the craft, and I think only theatre gives actors that opportunity to hone your skills. For example Amrish Puri, Nasseruddin Shah, Om Puri, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and many more.”