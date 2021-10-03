>
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested after party raid

Filed on October 3, 2021

(Instagram)

Various drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas, were recovered from the party

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Sunday after it raided a cruise ship in Mumbai and busted a drugs party.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said Khan and seven others were detained for an interrogation.

Later, it was confirmed that Khan was arrested in connection with the party, from where various drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

“During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women)," the official said.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside the UK Pavilion
khaleejtimes

Sports (videos)

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

8 votes | 3 October 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Why Dubai is the fifth best ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | UAE Places

Expo 2020 Dubai is here: All you need to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Expo 2020: UAE's triumph is Arab world's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE fuel prices for October ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Reviews: No Time To Die
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One: Piyush Goyal
khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Video: Countdown begins for stellar Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony

14 votes | 28 September 2021

khaleejtimes

Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghan pavilion remains empty, closed

1 votes | 3 October 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 