Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested after party raid

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Sunday after it raided a cruise ship in Mumbai and busted a drugs party.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said Khan and seven others were detained for an interrogation.

Later, it was confirmed that Khan was arrested in connection with the party, from where various drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered.

Apart from Aryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

“During the operation, the suspects were searched and different drugs were recovered from them, which they had hidden in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women)," the official said.