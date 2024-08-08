E-Paper

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan gets special gold coins by Paris' Grevin Museum

Actor has been immortalised in wax museums across the globe

By CT Desk

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 1:04 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM

Looks like the popularity of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is only growing. He has become the first Bollywood actor to have customised gold coins at the famed Grevin Museum, Paris.

The Grevin Museum is a wax museum located on the the Grands Boulevards. Khan also has wax statues in museums in the US, UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.


The Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the news of the new coins on their X handle, writing: “Grevin Museum, Paris issued this gold coin in honour of Shah Rukh Khan. The only Bollywood actor to receive it.” The coin features a replica of Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan’s latest movies include Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.


And he’s recently been in the news for his health; Indian media reported soon after he was seen at the grand Ambani wedding in Mumbai that Khan would be flying to the US for eye surgery. However, these rumours have since been dismissed. A source reportedly told ETimes, "There is nothing to worry about; all is fine with Shah Rukh Khan."

And another source was quoted as saying, "The actor is very much in town, perfectly fine. The eye treatment reported by the media was completed some time ago, and he is in excellent health."

Currently, the actor is working on a film alongside daughter, Suhana, called The King, which is expected to release in 2025.

