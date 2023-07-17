Bollywood actor Salman Khan warns acting aspirants against fake casting calls

Bollywood: Alia Bhatt to become first woman to headline Yash Raj spy universe film, says report
The actress will be presented in 'a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film', source says
Indian actor Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) on Monday issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls.
The production banner, known for backing films such as "Chillar Party", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Bharat", said they have not hired any casting agents for their future movies.
"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose," the statement read.
"Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," it added.
Salman's last big-screen release was "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", which is available for streaming on ZEE5. His next theatrical outing is Yash Raj Films "Tiger 3".
