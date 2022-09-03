Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police over Rs200 crore extortion case

Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline are allegedly involved in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

By ANI Published: Sat 3 Sep 2022, 9:58 AM

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) questioned actor Nora Fatehi on Friday in connection to the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

The Bollywood actor and dancer arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the same criminal case.

A Delhi Court had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs200 crore extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

Earlier, Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA clearly stated that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Nora Fatehi was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs200 crore extortion case.

She and other celebrities who received gifts from the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses whereas she is sought to be dragged as an accused. She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached in the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime nor the Fixed Deposits are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime.

The deposits are from the actor's "own legitimate income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world.

Meanwhile, the Trial Court also issued a summon to Jacqueline to appear before it physically on September 26 in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the money laundering scam.