Bollywood actor Mouni Roy asks for ‘space, privacy’ amid split rumours with Suraj Nambiar

This came after speculation about their separation began circulating online

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 1:33 PM
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Actor Mouni Roy has reacted to rumours surrounding trouble in her Bengaluru marriage with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Just a day after speculation about their separation began circulating online, the actress shared a statement requesting privacy and urged media platforms not to spread "false narratives."

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On Wednesday, May 13, the Brahmastra actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a note addressing the rumours. The actress "humbly" asked media houses to respect their privacy during this time.

"Humbly requesting all the media houses not to publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," Mouni wrote.

Mouni Roy married businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022. The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions. Over the years, the two often shared pictures from vacations, celebrations and special moments on social media.

The actress is known for her work in popular television shows like 'Kasturi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'. She has also appeared in reality shows including 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and 'Zara Nachke Dikha'.

Apart from television, Mouni has worked in films such as 'Gold', 'Made in China' and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'. Most recently, she was seen hosting 'Temptation Island India'.

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