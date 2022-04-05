Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on taking a darker route with season 3 of OTT series 'Abhay'

In 'Abhay', Kunal plays an officer of the law with the mind of a criminal

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022, 12:05 PM

Many know Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu from his comic roles in Dhol, Golmaal, and more. Only few remember the actor from his childhood days when he starred in movies such as Raja Hindustani and Zakhm alongside veteran actors like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and many others.

Kunal’s maiden film in which he played the male lead came in 2005, a Mohit Suri directorial titled Kalyug. Since then, Kunal has come a long way in the Indian entertainment industry. But he is far from hanging up his boots. “I still believe that I am on this journey,” says Kunal in a conversation with City Times. “But when I look back at this point, I feel a lot of gratitude.”

“And I am thankful that I’ve had this journey, and I’ve been able to do what I love, and I’ve gotten chances.”

Kunal has also faced his share of ups and downs, frustrations, anger, and celebrations during his journey. And that’s what defines life for the actor. “I feel that every little thing, good or bad, is responsible for me being where I am today,” he says. “I am very happy with where I am today and excited about what I’m doing.”

Kunal, 38, is amped up for the release of season 3 of Abhay, a crime thriller in which the actor plays ACP Abhay Pratap Singh, an officer of the law with the mind of a criminal, who will not rest until his cases are solved. The popularity of OTT skyrocketed during the pandemic; Abhay, released in 2019 on Zee5, was already a hit before the pandemic forced theatres to shut down, giving a boost to OTT platforms. Perhaps, it added to the factors that helped Abhay return. “Theatres were shut, production had stopped, and people started looking for content and entertainment in the OTT space,” says Kunal. “And, by the time the second season came, there was a larger audience. It made season 2 a bigger hit, and that’s why we got to make season 3.”

Kunal in a still from Abhay S3 (supplied)

And at the same time, Kunal has learned not to question things that are going well. “I am very happy that there are people who love the show,” said Kunal when asked about the factors that have contributed to the popularity of Abhay. “Crime is an interesting genre to watch but, obviously, you have to tell that story interestingly. So, I guess, as an actor, I am doing something right with the character, and as makers, we are doing something right with the show, and the way we are telling the story.”

A make-believe world

Many episodes from the first two seasons were based on true events, though they were dramatised and fictionalised to serve the show’s purpose. Does that change the dynamics of acting for Kunal? “You are still concentrating on the character that is at hand,” he says, but the actor recalls how, in the first couple of episodes of season one, it got a “bit heavy” because a part of his mind could not shy away from the fact that the events from the show had actually taken place in reality. “But soon, you realise that it’s a make-believe world and it is supposed to be a show that is fictional,” he adds. “You kind of reach a place where you are able to switch on and off for the job.”

Season 3 of Abhay takes off directly after the events of the second season. However, the show’s plot pivots from its predecessors. “It is heavily into the fiction space,” reveals Kunal. “We have tried to bring in a new world, which comes with the character of Vijay Raaz. It will be very different for Abhay because he has never dealt with anything like that.”

It is an on-screen reunion for Kunal and Vijay, who co-starred in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase (2020). Now, their roles in Abhay are in complete contrast to their characters in Lootcase. “It was interesting to share screen space with him (Vijay) in the skin of a different character in a different world,” he says, adding that Vijay, a brilliant actor, is a really “cool guy” to have conversations with.

From the promo of Abhay season 3 it looks like social media plays an important role in the show; a woman comes across a couple who turn out to be social media personalities. The couple are shown engaging in gruesome activities while putting up a show for the camera. “Social media has become a part of our lives,” says Kunal. “We have a different world and reality that we are in. Whether we like it or not, whether it is good or bad, it is there. We cannot get rid of it.”

Watch the promo below:

“Now, social media is not necessarily about posting your pictures, it is also a place where you consume your daily news, and a place where you learn a lot. It is an ecosystem.”

Switching genres

Kunal has a flair for comic roles and it was visible in quite a number of films that garnered huge praise from the audience. In 2007, Kunal starred alongside Rajpal Yadav, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor in Dhol; a story of four lazy friends who aim to become rich and woo a girl (Tanushree Dutta), by any means possible. It is a classic entertainer which is funny even during the umpteenth watch.

In recent years, however, Kunal turned towards more serious roles. His noteworthy negative characters in Malang and Kalank earned critical acclaim. “As an actor, you always want to push the envelope and do something which is out of your comfort zone, and is different from what you did last. So, I think all these projects presented an opportunity, and Abhay was one of the most fulfilling ones because not only did I play it successfully, but I also got an opportunity to do it again. And, now for a third time in season 3.”

And Kunal does not want to stop at this genre. “I would feel incomplete without having attempted all the genres,” he says. “Because I want to know that even if I have a knack for a particular genre, will I be able to play it in a way that it finds acceptance with the audience. I have been successful so far experimenting with the genres that I have already done.”

What’s next? “Maybe a romantic, or a dance film. And, I hope that I get an opportunity to do that,” he says.

Looking back, Kunal is wholeheartedly thankful to the universe and everybody who has played a role in his life, and for helping him reach where he currently is.

Abhay season 3 releases on ZEE5 Global on April 8.