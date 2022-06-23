Bollywood: Actor Johny Lever receives UAE Golden Visa

'Elvis' is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment8 hours ago
Renowned Bollywood actor and comedian, Johny Lever has become the latest recipient of the UAE Golden Visa.
Lever, who is one of India's first stand-up comedian, received the visa in the presence of UAE jeweller Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. "I am deeply honored to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege," Lever said.
Earlier this month, Lever treated fans to a memorable evening full of jokes, mimicry, and laughter at Sindhi Sur Sangam Event at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai.
Lever had the crowd in splits with his non-stop jokes. A true comedy genius, Lever moved effortlessly from one item to another. His observation and acting were just spot on. He also surprised everyone with his amazing dance antics.
The 64-year-old is famous for his comic roles and has appeared in a plethora of Bollywood films including Phir Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Golmaal, Baazigar, and many more.
'Elvis' is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Entertainment8 hours ago
'Elvis', also starring Tom Hanks, releases in UAE cinemas tomorrow
Entertainment23 hours ago
Anil Kapoor leads the family entertainer alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor out in UAE on Friday
Entertainment23 hours ago
The three-day music festival, Club Social will take place in October
Entertainment1 day ago
Doctors use ancient Greek face mapping technique to determine test results
Entertainment1 day ago
The song 'Break My Soul' from upcoming album 'Renaissance' is setting social media ablaze with song lyrics that some say tap into rising worker anger at conditions
Entertainment1 day ago
The K-pop band announced last week that they were taking a break
Entertainment1 day ago
If you’re wondering what to indulge in today, here are six great options
Entertainment1 day ago