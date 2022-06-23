Bollywood: Actor Johny Lever receives UAE Golden Visa

The comic actor was in Dubai earlier this month for a performance

Thu 23 Jun 2022, 5:43 PM Thu 23 Jun 2022, 5:46 PM

Renowned Bollywood actor and comedian, Johny Lever has become the latest recipient of the UAE Golden Visa.

Lever, who is one of India's first stand-up comedian, received the visa in the presence of UAE jeweller Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels. "I am deeply honored to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege," Lever said.

Earlier this month, Lever treated fans to a memorable evening full of jokes, mimicry, and laughter at Sindhi Sur Sangam Event at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Dubai.

Lever had the crowd in splits with his non-stop jokes. A true comedy genius, Lever moved effortlessly from one item to another. His observation and acting were just spot on. He also surprised everyone with his amazing dance antics.

The 64-year-old is famous for his comic roles and has appeared in a plethora of Bollywood films including Phir Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Golmaal, Baazigar, and many more.