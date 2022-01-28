Bollywood actor Jhanvi Kapoor begins training at cricket camp for role in Dhoni biopic

The upcoming movie will tell the story of the former Indian national cricket team captain and his wife Sakshi

Janhvi Kapoor has started training at a cricket camp, preparing for her role in Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is to be released in October.

The actress, daughter of the late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, shared images of the cricket camp on Instagram. She is seen with cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Sharan Sharma, the director. Karan Johar is Dharma Productions is producing it.

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Mahendra, while Janhvi takes on as Mahima. The film relates to former Indian captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. In 2016, a biographical film on him was released – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story – featuring the late Sushant Singh as Dhoni along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher.

Janhvi and Rajkummar were last seen in Roohi, a horror-comedy. Janhvi was cast along with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, her debut film in 2018. She has also been seen in films including Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi and sister Khushi tested positive for the Covid virus earlier this month.

"Hey guys, so me and my sister tested positive for covid 19 on the 3rd of January,” she said on Instagram. “We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough but every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from virus is to mask up and vaccinate. Take care everyone!"