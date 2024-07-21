Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is discharged from Mumbai hospital

Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is home after a two-day stint in hospital for food poisoning.
The Gunjan Saxena star was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on FrIday for a serious case of food poisoning. Her father, Boney Kapoor, was quoted as saying by Zoom TV: “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”
At the time, a report by Times Now said that her father, her sister Khushi Kapoor and reported boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been by her side through the ordeal.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor’s next project is Ulajh,in which she plays a young diplomat embroiled in a conspiracy.
According to News18.com, she recently spoke about her role and said: “This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”
The film also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, and is slated for an August release.
ALSO READ:
Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the UAE
Tamannaah Bhatia has a cameo in the movie
Netflix topped all networks with 107 nominations
The Grammy-winning rapper is coming to the UAE this December
Chadha gave birth on July 16
The back-and-forth legal manoeuvre marks a continuation of tensions that have simmered since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016
Nora and Khalid Alherani's Instagram post goes viral