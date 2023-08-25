Bollywood actor Imran Khan opens up about why he quit acting

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor says he could only perceive things with a negative mindset and didn't take criticism well

By CT Desk Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 4:16 PM

Actor Imran Khan has been dropping hints about his impending return to Bollywood. Recently, the actor took to his social media via Instagram stories to discuss the reasons behind his abrupt departure from the film industry.

"If you're wondering why I've been delving into the past so much, it's because I'm reevaluating my connection with my films. Just to clarify, I'm not assigning blame to anyone; every viewpoint holds value, and differing preferences are natural. Regrettably, during that period, I could only perceive things with a negative mindset," said the actor.

Imran further added, "This is where I comprehend my mistake; I granted excessive importance to the voices that caused hurt, and I failed to appreciate the voices that expressed affection. What a blunder. I won't repeat that error. I extend my gratitude to all of you for aiding me in altering my outlook. Even after all this time, I hadn't anticipated that anyone would still care enough to connect and express their belief in me. Your affection is truly humbling."

On the professional front, Imran Khan's last appearance was in the 2015 film Katti Batti. He made his Bollywood debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, in which he shared the screen with Genelia D'souza.

ALSO READ: