Bollywood actor Govinda rushed to hospital after losing consciousness

Indian actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital in suburban Juhu, Mumbai, late Tuesday night after he lost consciousness at home, according to news agencies.

He fainted at home around midnight and was subsequently admitted to CritiCare hospital, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said.

The 61-year-old actor is undergoing tests at the hospital, Bindal added. “He fainted in the evening and called me. I brought him to CritiCare hospital. He is under observation and undergoing tests,” Bindal told PTI news agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also shared an update on Govinda's health on Instagram. “My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted to the hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery,” he posted.

Last year, in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he misfired his licensed revolver. The actor was rushed to hospital with a wound under his knee and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. The bullet was extracted after an hour-long surgery.

The incident took place around 4:45am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous actors, who made his acting debut in the late 1980s and started his career in action and drama films.

Over the years, he has acted in several Hindi films, becoming a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including Ilzaam, Marte Dam Tak, Khudgarz, Dariya Dil, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, Swarg and Hum, which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.