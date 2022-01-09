Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

31 people, including security guards, gardeners and other workers, working for Bachchan were tested for Covid-19
Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has become the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a story in which the actor wrote, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.”
She requested everyone to stay safe and continued, “I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to #MaskUp. I love you all.”
Recently, several celebs had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, among others had contracted Covid-19.
On the work front, Esha has starred in films like ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Rustom’ and ‘Baadshaho’. She was last seen in the web series ‘Nakaab’ and will also be seen in ‘Invisible Woman’ working with Suniel Shetty.
