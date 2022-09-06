Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty to marry Indian cricketer KL Rahul in December: Report

The post brought back memories of happier days for the Bollywood couple.
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are set to tie the knot later this year, an Indian entertainment outlet has reported.
The long-time couple will reportedly get married at the actress' father Suniel Shetty's house in Lonavala, a hill station near Mumbai. The report further mentions that the couple will tie the knot late December of this year or early January of next year. The date will be finalised by KL Rahul, depending on his work schedule.
However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Last month, Bollywood veteran Suniel addressed the wedding rumours and said that the kids will get married when they get a break, citing Rahul's busy cricket schedule which includes the ongoing Asia Cup, and the upcoming South Africa and Australia tour.
Suniel is quite fond of the cricketer and has previously talked stated that both Rahul and his daughter are responsible people. "It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. My daughter and son are both responsible people. I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," the actor had said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.
