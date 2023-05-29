Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty breaks silence about alleged strip club visit with KL Rahul

Viral video showed the Indian cricketer having a good time with friends in London

Indian actor Athiya Shetty slammed news reports targeting her and her husband, KL Rahul, for allegedly visiting a strip club in London. She broke her silence and issued a statement hours after a video of them from a club went viral.

The video shows Indian cricketer Rahul having a good time with friends while women are dancing on the tables in London. The clip prompted unfavourable reactions from netizens. Many called out KL for having fun despite an injury that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final.

Shutting down the trolls, Athiya, in her statement, wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was relieved from his duties much before the team was knocked out of the tournament because of an injury that ended his campaign midway through the season.

Earlier this month, the cricketer underwent successful surgery on his thigh. Rahul gave an update about his surgery in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the smooth and comfortable treatment.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement for KL Rahul in the World Test Championship.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field. He immediately slumped on the field and was attended to by emergency personnel. The support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch. Rahul had to leave the field, and the keeper-bat did not return until the chase of a modest 127 got unexpectedly tense.

