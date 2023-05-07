Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to attend meditation course for 11 days

His last movie, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', failed at the box office; he decided to take a break from acting afterwards

By ANI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 9:08 PM

It's meditation time for actor Aamir Khan. On Sunday morning, the actor reached Kathmandu to undergo a 11-day 'Vipassana' meditation course.

He will stay at the Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu, for at least 11 days. It is one of Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres, located on the outskirts of the city.

Talking to ANI, Rup Jyoti an official from the centre said, "Yes, he is here to undergo 11 days (of) Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From (the) airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session."

Aamir had visited Kathmandu previously to attend an event of UNICEF in 2014.

Recently, Aamir attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. The film landed into a lot of controversies during its release.

Aamir then decided to take a break from acting. The actor's official announcement of his next film is still awaited.

