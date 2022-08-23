Bollywood: Aayush Sharma announces his third film

Aayush has previously appeared in 'Loveyatri' and 'Antim: The Final Truth'

By ANI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 3:27 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 3:48 PM

Actor Aayush Sharma announced his third film with an interesting still on Tuesday, on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aayush treated fans with a still from his new project but he didn't reveal the title of the film.

In the picture, the year-old actor donned a black suit and was seen holding a rubber band with his mouth and hands. Using the rubber band like a guitar as he indicated in the caption.

After the phenomenal response to Aayush Sharma's last venture 'Antim: The Final Truth,' the audience is eagerly awaiting his next projects.

Stepping into the showbiz as the lean, guy-next-door in 'Loveyatri', Aayush Sharma astonished everyone with his remarkable transformation into the muscular, rustic and menacing gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth'. From playing the sweet lover in his first film to portraying the villainous gangster in his second, Aayush has showcased an impressive range of versatility.

Recently, Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma.' The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both the songs.

His upcoming flick is slated to release in 2023.