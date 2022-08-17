Bollywood: Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is not faring well at Indian box office

The Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning 'Forrest Gump' is expected to be out of cinemas soon

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:20 AM

'Laal Singh Chaddha's box office collection continues to drop and on Tuesday, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer's earnings at the ticket counters fell by 85 per cent.

As per an Indian entertainment news portal, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earned just under Dh1 million on day six, bringing the total collection to just over Dh22 million in five days. The total earnings fail to amount up to what Aamir's last release 'Thugs of Hindostan' earned on its opening day in theatres.

Nearly 70 per cent of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shows were cancelled, and if the scenario continues, the chances of the film being pulled out of theatres are high, the report further added.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Indian remake of the Academy Award-winning 'Forrest Gump' in which Hollywood actor Tom Hanks played the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, who previously worked with Aamir in 'Secret Superstar', the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs180 crore (over Dh83 million).

The film shared its opening day with Akhsay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' which isn't faring any better. Both films have appeared to disappoint the audience, and are expected to end their run in theatres with losses.