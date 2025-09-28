Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal on the art of reinvention and being the 'Bads of Bollywood'

How do you break the mould and cut through the clutter in an industry saturated with formula? That’s a question Aryan Khan seems to have researched well before putting together his all-guns-blazing directorial debut, The Ba***ads of Bollywood. The Netflix series has been trending at number one ever since its release — and for good reason. It’s funny, outrageous, dark, and every bit a talking-point generator.

From cheeky Easter eggs that give audiences a voyeur’s gaze into Bollywood’s most salacious myths, to a parade of cameos by the who’s who of the industry, the show revels in its boldness. At its core, though, it’s also a satire — a mirror held up to the hypocrisies, politics, and reinventions that shape B-town. We sat down with Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, who embody this madness on screen, to talk comebacks, discipline, and what it means to be the “bads” of Bollywood.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Q: Firstly, how does it feel to be branded the “Bads of Bollywood”?

Bobby Deol (BD): As actors we take on different titles in different movies, and every film or web series comes with its own identity. For me, I’m just happy that Bads of Bollywood has become the most talked-about title right now — and that feels amazing!

We’re especially happy because this is Aryan’s very first show, both as a director and as an actor. It’s his first real step into the industry, and the way he’s gone all out with so much conviction is incredible. It takes a long time to truly find your voice, and to get it right the very first time as a director is not easy.

The way he got the best out of all of us, that’s what made us the “bads” of Bollywood.

Raghav Juyal (RJ): Honestly, it feels amazing. It’s become such a big show, and it's a very brave one! Putting something like this out was necessary. It’s fresh, dark, and entertaining, and people are loving it. We’ve received incredible responses for everyone — from Shawmik (played by Divik Sharma) to Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi) — every character has had their moment in the spotlight.

Q: The show has not-so-subtle references to real Bollywood controversies: nepotism, contracts, legal battles. As actors, how did it feel performing material that mirrors your own industry? And did it, at any point, feel like it might be a little too close to reality?

BD: Everything is influenced by society, but it’s presented as a fictionalised version. The myths people have about Bollywood. Everyone loves talking about Bollywood — we’re always in the public eye, so it naturally becomes a hot topic. And just like cricket and Bollywood — the two biggest passions in our country — everybody either dreams of being a cricketer or an actor.

So this show works as satire. It’s funny, it’s sharp, and it has great repeat value because every time you re-watch, you catch new dialogues and little details.

Q: Both of you have had unique journeys. Bobby, you've been touted as the 'king of comebacks' recently, and Raghav, from Dance India Dance to mainstream cinema, you've come a long way. What’s been the secret to reinventing yourselves so successfully?

BD: See, for [Raghav], I feel every time he stepped out there, he was discovering more about who he really is. He always had it in him, and he never gave up. That’s how his career has grown — because he stayed focused and kept at it. In this industry, many try to reach that level, and it’s very tough. But I can say this for him: he never gave up. And that’s why he is where he is today.

For me, I’ve been in this industry for 30 years. I had a great start — I was a big star — and then it all went away. For a while, I gave up. But eventually, I realised there was still something in me, so I worked on myself and came back. My fans were always there, waiting.

RJ: Like Sir said, I could see where I wanted to be. And the journey hasn’t stopped. It’s just begun. The key is never to give up. And discipline! Despite all the Gen-Z distractions, the Internet, you’ve got to keep training, working on yourself, on your craft, on your body. That’s what I’ve held onto. Mentors like Remo [D'souza] sir always reminded me of this too.

BD: My youngest son is a huge fan of [Raghav]. He showed me a reel of his first Dance India Dance performance. The mischief, the comic timing was always there, even though he must’ve been nervous then. Watching that was such a joy.

Q: Bobby, you’ve spoken about discipline being your driving force at this juncture in your life. What does that discipline look like in your daily life?

BD: That’s what keeps me going. Every morning I wake up and tell myself: I’m going to conquer the world. I try to instill that in the younger generation too, because discipline is the hardest thing to follow. Every morning I remind myself — this has to be done at this time, the other thing has to be done at that time. It’s a daily battle with yourself. I haven’t completely won it yet, but I’m far more disciplined now than I used to be.

Q: Both of you are also drawing massive love at film festivals. Last year, Kill (directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat) went to the Toronto International Film Festival, and this year Bandar by Anurag Kashyap was showcased there. How does that kind of global recognition shape your perspective as actors?

BD: It’s always the work that speaks. I feel fortunate to be part of such projects. And [Raghav] has been showing different shades too. He was so honest in Kill that you hated him, and now you love him here. That’s what every actor dreams of.

RJ: My career is being built, but the dream is the same: to keep getting roles where we can prove ourselves. Every time, as an actor, you have to aspire to prove yourself. One good role is never enough, because as actors we’re never satisfied.

BD: And that’s how it should be. Different directors bring out different sides of you, be it Anurag Kashyap, Aryan, or others. That’s how you grow. Today I’m being celebrated because of the characters created by these filmmakers and because people have taken these characters home with them.