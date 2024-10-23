Bobby Deol opens up about his second innings in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is enjoying a new wave of appreciation for his recent roles as villains, with fans loving his performances.

Whether it's Abrar Haque in Animal or Baba Nirala in Ashram, the actor has impressed audiences with his versatility and intensity. After experiencing ups and downs in his career, Bobby made a remarkable comeback with Animal last year.

While speaking to ANI, Bobby shared his thoughts on how this second innings in his career feels and mentioned that for an actor, it's always a journey "full of struggles," but they just have to keep working hard.

"I just feel very blessed. I feel I'm living a dream. Every actor, there are so many actors out there who, you know, are struggling, and for an actor, it's always going to be a journey full of struggles. You have to keep working hard, never lose your self-belief, be persistent, and always manifest positivity in your life because you might not get everything, but you will reach somewhere in life that will give you a certain level of satisfaction," Bobby shared.

Bobby also talked about how his fans have always supported him through thick and thin and shared how one shouldn't just "cry about luck."

"So I think that's the way I look at life nowadays. And as I said, I've had fans all my life. My fans have always stood by me, supported my father, my brother, me, and my whole family. And I am, you know, what do I say? I am so grateful for their blessings and for their belief in me. So I guess they were all waiting for me to come back with more sincerity and more self-belief. So that's what I'm doing right now. And that's how things change in life, I think," he said.

"I think hard work turns into luck. You can't just keep crying about luck being a factor in your life. The harder you work, it will definitely give you something in life," he added.