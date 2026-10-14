'Breaking Bad' star Bob Odenkirk pays tribute to RJ Mitte after death at 34

Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk has paid tribute to his former co-star RJ Mitte, who died at the age of 34 on October 12.

According to People, Odenkirk remembered Mitte as a kind and positive person who used his experiences to help others.

Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman in the popular crime drama, described Mitte as a good person who was always willing to share his story and support others.

He also spoke about Mitte's positive attitude and his efforts to connect with people.

Mitte was best known for playing Walter White Jr., the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, in the television series Breaking Bad.

He appeared in all five seasons of the show, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

According to People, Mitte's representative confirmed that the actor died by suicide on October 12.

Mitte, who had cerebral palsy, was also known for raising awareness about disability rights and representation in the entertainment industry.

Apart from Breaking Bad, he appeared in television shows including Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice.

He also worked with several organisations supporting people with disabilities, including United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's.

Odenkirk was not the only Breaking Bad cast member to pay tribute to the late actor.

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's father in the series, shared a tribute on social media, remembering their time working together.

Cranston recalled meeting Mitte when he was 14 years old and praised his dedication while filming the show.

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, also expressed his sadness following Mitte's death.

The actor remembered Mitte as a kind young man whom he had supported during their time working together.

Mitte's death prompted tributes from his former colleagues, who remembered both his work on Breaking Bad and his efforts to support people with disabilities.