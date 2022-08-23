Blackpink's 'Pink Venom' tops Spotify global top song chart for 2 days

The south Korean girl group is the first K-pop group of artists who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days.

By ANI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 2:00 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 2:47 PM

K-pop girl group Blackpink's new song 'Pink Venom' released on August 19 topped Spotify's Global Top 50 chart for 2 days.

YG Entertainment said on Monday that 'Pink Venom' hit 6,710,743 million streams on the previous day. On the first day of its release, it reached 7,937,036 streams.

YG Entertainment explained, "It slightly decreased from the first day, but it is still the most played song released by female artists around the world this year. Blackpink is the first K-pop group of artists who topped the chart for 2 consecutive days."

As Spotify's streaming chart is reflected in the US Billboard's main chart Hot 100, attention is also being paid to Blackpink's Billboard ranking.

In addition, 'Pink Venom' topped iTunes' 'Top Song' chart in 74 countries, including the US and the UK. It also topped the 'Worldwide Song' chart for 2 straight days.